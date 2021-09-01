32-yr-old man held from Bihar for raping minor girl in Delhi

A 32-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested from Bihar's Champaran for allegedly raping a minor girl in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the girl had eloped with her male friend from her native place in Bihar and reached New Delhi Railway Station on August 27 where they came in contact with the accused.

The man took the duo to his relative's place in east Delhi on the assurance of finding them jobs but after reaching there, he allegedly raped the girl, a senior police officer said.

Later, the accused allegedly threatened the duo of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police and dropped them back at the railway station, the officer said.

On the complaint of the girl, a case was registered and the accused was arrested while his associate was held for allegedly robbing the victim's mobile phone.

