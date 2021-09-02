Left Menu

Fraudster dupes Nagpur businessman of Rs 13.54 lakh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:18 IST
An online fraudster has allegedly duped a Nagpur businessman of Rs 13.54 lakh on pretext of getting him a license for a petrol pump, police officials said on Wednesday.

The Lakadganj police have registered a case of cheating against the unnamed accused and started a probe.

The victim (47) is into transport business and is a director at a logistics company, the officials said.

In January, an unidentified person telephoned him and promised to get a license for a petrol pump of an oil PSU, they said.

The businessman owns a piece of land near Pardi Naka and expressed his desire to start the petrol pump at that place to the fraudster, the officials said.

The victim deposited a total of Rs 13.54 lakh in the bank account of the accused from January to August towards various fees and to complete other formalities, they said.

After the fraudster demanded more money without delivering any result, the businessman realised he has been cheated and filed the police complaint, the officials said.

An offence under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act was registered by the police, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

