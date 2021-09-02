Kolkata: 16 held in connection with bank fraud case
Detective Department of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested 16 persons in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in the city.
ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Detective Department of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested 16 persons in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in the city.
Officials conducted raids across multiple locations and recovered fake sim cards, mobiles and laptops from them. The accused were operating from Kolkata, Jamtara, Giridih and Dhanbad.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- Detective Department
- Giridih
- Jamtara
- Kolkata Police
- Dhanbad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Radcliffe's legacy: A line on map that "broke the dreams" as it cleaved Bengal Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) It was this day 74 years ago when the cartographer's ruthless pen "broke the dreams" of a young girl and many others living in an obscure village in the present-day Bangladesh amid the festive cheer Independence had brought.
Kolkata Airport officials receive call threatening to hijack plane
Flight threat call at Kolkata airport
Rakhis in Kolkata markets have political touch this time
Muharram observed in Kolkata sans processions