Kolkata: 16 held in connection with bank fraud case

Detective Department of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested 16 persons in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in the city.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Officials conducted raids across multiple locations and recovered fake sim cards, mobiles and laptops from them. The accused were operating from Kolkata, Jamtara, Giridih and Dhanbad.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

