Left Menu

Moral policing incident: Man attacks mother, son who was eating inside car

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:49 IST
Moral policing incident: Man attacks mother, son who was eating inside car
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an alleged incident of moral policing, a 44-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were recently attacked by a man while they were having food inside their car on a busy roadside near Paravoor beach in Kollam district of the state.

The incident, which occurred on August 30, received widespread condemnation on social media.

Subsequently, on September 1 night, the accused - Ashish - was arrested by Kerala police from Thenmala here. The SHO of Paravoor police station in Kollam, where the mother-son duo have lodged a complaint, confirmed the arrest of the accused and said that he was apprehended while trying to escape to Tamil Nadu.

The officer said the incident in question looked like a case of moral policing and they were looking into it.

The officer said the accused attacked them while they were having food inside their car on a busy roadside near Paravoor beach.

The officer said that according to the complaint received by them, initially the accused made obscene comments against the mother and son and when the son objected, Ashish started attacking the vehicle.

When the son stepped out to stop him, he was also attacked and when the mother intervened, she too was not spared, the officer said and added that both the mother and son received multiple injuries in the assault.

Their vehicle was also damaged in the assault.

Subsequently, the accused fled from the scene and while trying to escape to Tamil Nadu was apprehended from Thenmala, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021