Ker HC questions maintainability of pleas claiming judicial misconduct against 2 retired judges and a sitting judge

The Kerala High Court on Thursday questioned the maintainability of two pleas before it alleging judicial misconduct against one of its sitting judges as well as two of its retired judges in relation to orders passed by them in connection with the Maradu flats demolition issue, saying if petitions like these are entertained how would the judges work.

''If writ petitions like these are entertained, how will judges work? How will they render judgment? They are also human beings,'' Justice P B Suresh Kumar said during the brief hearing of the two petitions filed by a homebuyer whose flat had been demolished.

The court said it was only examining whether the pleas were maintainable and was not going into the allegations of judicial misconduct.

Both the petitions, filed through advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy, have sought setting up of an in-house committee to look into the petitioner's complaints of judicial misconduct against the judges and to give him a copy of any reasoned order passed on his complaints.

The high court will continue to hear arguments on the maintainability of both pleas on September 6.

