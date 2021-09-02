Left Menu

Britain's Raab, in Qatar, says need to engage with Taliban on Afghanistan

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:14 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said there is a need to engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognize their government.

Raab was speaking in Qatar after meeting the Qatari foreign minister. Raab said they had discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbor terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability, and holding the Taliban to account for their commitment to a more inclusive government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

