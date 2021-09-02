Britain's Raab, in Qatar, says need to engage with Taliban on Afghanistan
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:14 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said there is a need to engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognize their government.
Raab was speaking in Qatar after meeting the Qatari foreign minister. Raab said they had discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbor terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability, and holding the Taliban to account for their commitment to a more inclusive government.
