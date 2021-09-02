Tanzania says gunman who killed four people last month was a terrorist

Tanzanian police said on Thursday that the slain gunman who killed three police officers and a private security guard on a rampage through a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam last month was a terrorist.

"Our investigation has found that Hamza was a terrorist," Camilius Wambura, the country's Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) told reporters in the lake city of Mwanza.

