Tanzania says gunman who killed four people last month was a terrorist
Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:04 IST
Tanzanian police said on Thursday that the slain gunman who killed three police officers and a private security guard on a rampage through a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam last month was a terrorist.
"Our investigation has found that Hamza was a terrorist," Camilius Wambura, the country's Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) told reporters in the lake city of Mwanza.
