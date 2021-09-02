Left Menu

UP govt approves construction of airport in Lalitpur district

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday approved the construction of an airport in Lalitpur district.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday approved the construction of an airport in Lalitpur district. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reacting to the approval, state Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said, "The construction of an airport in Lalitpur will give momentum to the tourism and industrial development of Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh." The UP government also approved civil and construction works related to the Ganga Expressway.

"92.20 per cent land has been acquired for the project," he said. According to the statement issued by the state government, the Ganga Expressway project will cost Rs 36,230 crore.

The government has also approved to open medical colleges in 16 districts. These medical colleges will be made on the public-private-partnership (PPP) model. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

