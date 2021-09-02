Court to hear int shooter’s defamation case against Irani on Sept 15

A Sultanpur court has slated September 15 as the date of the next hearing of a defamation case filed by international shooter Vartika Singh against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Special Judge P K Jayant heading the court for lawmakers deferred the hearing after receiving a forensic report on the examination of a Compact Disc and other electronic evidence of the case.

The forensic report along with the CD was submitted to the court by Sultanpur police in a sealed cover.

The shooter had earlier submitted to the court a CD containing some purported statements of Union Minister for Woman and Child Development Irani as evidence in support of her defamation case. The court had last month asked the Sultanpur police to have the CD checked forensically and submit the lab report to it. Singh’s counsel Arvind Singh Raja on Thursday said he would soon make a plea to the court for giving him a copy of the forensic report to help him make further arguments in the case.

Vartika Singh had earlier accused the Amethi MP and two others of demanding money from her to make her a member of the “central woman commission” and had filed a case in the court over her accusations.

Irani had allegedly made some statements in reaction to Singh's allegations of demand of money, prompting the shooter to make another allegation that Irani's statement harmed her reputation and filed a second case of defamation against her.

Vartika Singh had filed the defamation case in January this year and the court has already recorded her statement and those of her other witnesses.

Irani's counsel had in earlier hearings dubbed Singh’s allegations as ''the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods'', saying that the entire episode reeks of ''political patronage''.

