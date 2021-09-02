Left Menu

Man held with firearms bought illegally to kill wife

Efforts are being made to trace the source of the weapons, police said, adding further investigation in the case is on.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:37 IST
Man held with firearms bought illegally to kill wife
A 36-year-old man has been arrested along with weapons that he procured to kill his wife, police said Thursday.

The accused, Kamal Sehgal, a resident of Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, decided to kill his wife after she refused to give him divorce, they said.

He procured the weapons from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh through one of his contacts to execute his plan in the coming days.

He wanted divorce so he could marry another woman, police said, adding a team of Crime Branch arrested him Wednesday from west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said: ''On August 31, our team got information that a person named Kamal Sehgal was carrying two firearms. Our team then laid a trap near E-Block, Vikaspuri and apprehended him with two 7.65 mm pistols along with eight live rounds.'' ''He had been planning to eliminate his wife for the past couple of months. So, about a month ago, he procured the two pistols and ammunition for Rs. 50,000 through a contact in Aligarh and was waiting for an opportunity to kill his wife in the next couple of days in order to marry his girl friend,'' the officer said.

The accused got married in 2006 and has two children.

According to police, he is a “pimp” and has been arrested in two cases of flesh trade in 2006 and 2011.

He was also arrested for bootlegging in 2015, they said. Efforts are being made to trace the source of the weapons, police said, adding further investigation in the case is on.

