Italy's Draghi says still hopes to hold a G20 summit on Afghanistan

Italy still hopes to hold an ad hoc summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that any such meeting would take place after this month's U.N. General Assembly.

Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, has previously signaled it was looking to call a one-off summit in the middle of the month. The United Nations assembly ends on Sept. 30.

Draghi told reporters that Europe had to do a better job of confronting such crises. "It is unthinkable that things can carry on like this," he said.

