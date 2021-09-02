Delhi Police arrests one in hit-and-run case

Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old youth, Deepak, for a hit-and-run case and the car has been seized, the police said on Thursday. The driver had hit two women near the Rail Neer plant in the national capital. According to the police, they received information regarding an accident on Wednesday where two women were injured by a car near the Rail Neer plant.

"On enquiry one of the injured was identified as 53-year-old Geeta and 46-year-old Shashi Rohilla. Geeta was admitted at a hospital in Paschim Vihar area whereas Shashi was admitted at a hospital in Nangloi," the police said. It was found that both the ladies had come for an evening stroll at about 6 pm near the Rail Neer plant where one car had hit them.

The police further informed that Geeta was declared dead during treatment. "An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Nangloi police station on Wednesday. The offender driver Deepak was arrested by the police and the vehicle too was seized," the police added. (ANI)

