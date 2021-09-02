Left Menu

Construction of DSTP and SPS is a way out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 21:55 IST
Chadha urges DDA to expedite land allotment for sewage treatment plants, pumping stations
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@raghav_chadha)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha Thursday urged the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to expedite the process of allotment of land for 37 decentralised sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations in unsewered areas of the capital.

At a meeting with the DDA vice-chairman, Chadha stressed that decentralised sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations are a prerequisite for the extension of the sewerage network in Delhi, and it would ensure that no untreated wastewater is disposed into the Yamuna.

''The construction of DSTP and SPS is a solution for the increasing sewage problem, and land needs to be allocated by DDA without any further delay,'' he said.

''The burgeoning population has also led to an increase in sewer generation that needs to be treated on priority. Construction of DSTP and SPS is a way out. For this, DDA needs to allocate land in favour of the DJB, as it does not have its own land in areas where DSTP and SPS are required to be installed,'' he said.

He also said officials of the DJB have been establishing formal correspondence with the DDA for more than a year for this.

Delhi generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater a day. There are 35 sewage treatment plants in Delhi which can treat up to 597.26 million gallons of sewage per day.

The untreated sewage directly flows into the Yamuna, further increasing the pollution load in the river.

