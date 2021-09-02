India delivers medical supplies to Bangladesh

India on Thursday delivered two medical oxygen plants to Bangladesh as part of assistance to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical oxygen plants were manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

''Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel INS Savitri arrived at Chattogram harbour in Bangladesh on Thursday carrying two 960 LPM (Litres Per Minute) medical oxygen plants,'' Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. He said the ship was accorded a warm welcome by Bangladesh Navy and the oxygen plants were received by the commanding officer of BNS Patenga Navy hospital and representatives from the Dhaka Medical College hospital. ''On behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, the Commanding Officer of the ship also called on the Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet and Chairman Chittagong Port Authority to reaffirm India's solidarity and partnership with Bangladesh,'' Commander Madhwal said.

INS Savitri is also scheduled to participate in a maritime partnership exercise with Bangladesh Navy on Friday.

