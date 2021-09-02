CBI files charge sheet against man for posting defamatory social media content against judges

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against one Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy for allegedly posting defamatory content against High Court and Supreme Court judges on social media, officials said on Thursday.

The agency had registered a case on November 11 last year against 16 accused and took over 12 FIRs from CID, Andhra Pradesh on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

It was alleged that personnel occupying posts of prominence in Andhra Pradesh intentionally targeted the judiciary and made derogatory posts on social media platform against judges following some verdicts delivered by judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got the objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts and accounts were removed from internet.

The agency filed its charge sheet before a competent court in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

''During the course of investigation, the said accused was arrested on July 9, 2021 at Cuddaph (Andhra Pradesh) and presently he is in judicial custody. Searches were also conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Cuddapah which led to recovery of incriminating documents,'' Joshi added.

PTI ABS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)