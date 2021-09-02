Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:37 IST
16 IPS officers transferred in Hary; Mohd Akil made DG, Prisons, S S Kapoor DG, Vigilance Bureau
In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IPS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Director General of Police P K Agrawal has been given additional charge of Chairman, Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Mohd Akil, DGP, Crime (headquarters), Panchkula with additional charge of Director, State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) has been posted as Director General, Prisons, Haryana, the statement said.

S S Kapoor, Principal Secretary to Government, Haryana, Transport Department with additional charge of DG, Prisons, has been posted as Director General, State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana.

Desh Raj Singh, DG, Bhondsi, Police Complex Bhondsi, Gurugram has been posted as Commandant, General Home Guards and Civil Defence.

O P Singh, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad has been posted as ADGP Crime (headquarters), Panchkula with additional charge of Director, SCRB.

Among other transfers, Vikas Kumar Arora, IGP, South Range, Rewari has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Faridabad. PTI SUN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

