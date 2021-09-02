Left Menu

3 absconding criminals held during Delhi Police's special drive against proclaimed offenders

Delhi Police in their special drive against proclaimed offenders have arrested three absconding criminals in different operations. Two of the criminals also carried rewards for their arrest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police in their special drive against proclaimed offenders have arrested three absconding criminals in different operations. Two of the criminals also carried rewards for their arrest. As per Delhi Police, the arrested accused have been identified as Anirudh Malik, Sumit Dagar and Javed Khan alias Rakesh.

"Accused Anirudh Malik, 31 years of age, had pursued post-graduation in MBA and had worked in few private banks before starting his own business of sale and purchase of cars in Dwarka, New Delhi," the police informed. Further, giving details of Sumit Dagar, the police said, "He was earlier arrested by Special cell in 2012 in Arms Act. He is an active member of the infamous Udaibir alias Kala gang of Najafgarh, Delhi. A reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest had been proposed by Delhi police."

Whereas for Javed Khan, the police said, "He came to the world of crime at a very young age (19 years) and to earn tons of money, he started smuggling of heroin and other contraband substances. He has been involved in the smuggling of contraband substances for the last 20 years. He was previously involved in about 14 criminal cases (mostly NDPS cases)." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

