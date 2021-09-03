Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missiles over Damascus - state news

Syrian air defenses confronted missiles fired by Israel in the skies over Damascus, the state news agency said early on Friday.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," a Syrian military source said in a statement published on state television Syrian TV showed scenes of air defenses confronting the targets over Damascus.

"Our air defences confronted the aggressor's missiles and shot down most of them, and the losses were limited to materiel," the statement said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Pullin)

