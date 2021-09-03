Left Menu

Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government - Taliban sources

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:54 IST
Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, will lead the new government in Afghanistan, at least three sources in the Islamist group said on Friday.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government, the sources said.

