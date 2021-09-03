Left Menu

Maha: One killed, two injured as part of shanty collapses in Bhiwandi

A 50-year-old man died, while two women were injured when a portion of a shanty collapsed on them in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, a civic official said. The victim identified as Rajak died on the spot, while two unidentified women sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:06 IST
Maha: One killed, two injured as part of shanty collapses in Bhiwandi
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man died, while two women were injured when a portion of a shanty collapsed on them in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said. The incident took place around 10 am at Ajmi Nagar, where a part of the balcony of a ground-plus-one structure collapsed, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell. The victim identified as Rajak died on the spot, while two unidentified women sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said. Teams from the local police, fire brigade and disaster management cell rushed to the scene for rescue and relief operations, he said.

The authorities have razed the remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious condition, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021