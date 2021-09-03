COVID-19: Ahead of Ganesh fest, Mumbai cops begin crackdown on people found not wearing mask
With the Ganesh festival just a few days away, the Mumbai police have started taking action against those people who are found roaming on streets and other public places in the city without face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.
- Country:
- India
With the Ganesh festival just a few days away, the Mumbai police have started taking action against those people who are found roaming on streets and other public places in the city without face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday. The ten-day Ganesh festival, which is celebrated with fervour across Maharashtra, will begin on September 10.
''Mumbai police are gearing up to provide security across the city during the upcoming festive season. As people come out on streets to celebrate the festival, police have started taking action against people if they are found not wearing masks,'' the official said. Instructions to this effect were issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint CP (Law and Order), on Wednesday. All the police stations in the metropolis have been asked to act against the violators, he said. Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities. The city has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 infections from the day after reporting 190 cases on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ganesh
- Mumbai
- Vishwas Nangre Patil
- metropolis
ALSO READ
Gas leak in Maharashtra sugar factory: NGT directs IIT-Mumbai to conduct study on damage to soil
Govt appoints Lalit K Chandel on Bank of Maharashtra board
At least 12 labourers killed in Maharashtra's Buldhana district as vehicle carrying them for Samruddhi Highway project work overturns: Police.
Maharashtra CM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary
Maharashtra engineer on world tour to spread Mahatma Gandhi's message reach Kargil