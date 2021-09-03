Left Menu

COVID-19: Ahead of Ganesh fest, Mumbai cops begin crackdown on people found not wearing mask

With the Ganesh festival just a few days away, the Mumbai police have started taking action against those people who are found roaming on streets and other public places in the city without face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:56 IST
COVID-19: Ahead of Ganesh fest, Mumbai cops begin crackdown on people found not wearing mask
  • Country:
  • India

With the Ganesh festival just a few days away, the Mumbai police have started taking action against those people who are found roaming on streets and other public places in the city without face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday. The ten-day Ganesh festival, which is celebrated with fervour across Maharashtra, will begin on September 10.

''Mumbai police are gearing up to provide security across the city during the upcoming festive season. As people come out on streets to celebrate the festival, police have started taking action against people if they are found not wearing masks,'' the official said. Instructions to this effect were issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint CP (Law and Order), on Wednesday. All the police stations in the metropolis have been asked to act against the violators, he said. Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities. The city has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 infections from the day after reporting 190 cases on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021