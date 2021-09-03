Minor girl missing since July 8 from UP recovered; accused arrested, Delhi Police tells SC

Delhi Police Friday informed the Supreme Court that a 13-year-old girl who was missing since July 8 from Uttar Pradesh, has been recovered and the man who had allegedly abducted her has been arrested from Kolkata.

"This is certainly a reflection of the state of Uttar Pradesh Police which could not do it for two months and wanted two-week further time," a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

The apex court was apprised by Additional Solicitor General R S Suri, representing Delhi Police, that as per the court's direction the Uttar Pradesh Police had shared the investigation report with them on Thursday.

Suri told the bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, that a team was constituted that went to Kolkata, arrested the man, and recovered the girl.

The top court had on Wednesday pulled up UP Police for its probe into the case and directed it to forthwith share the investigation report with Delhi Police.

During the hearing conducted on Friday, the bench told the counsel appearing for UP that without realizing the "seriousness" and "urgency involved" in the matter, they should not have made the statement seeking further two weeks to trace the girl.

Advocate Pai Amit, appearing for the girl's mother who has filed a petition seeking directions to the UP Police and Delhi Police to trace her daughter, told the bench that he is extremely grateful to the apex court and the Delhi Police that the minor has been recovered.

He told the top court that it must lay down guidelines on what the police should do in such cases.

The bench asked Delhi Police to submit a compliance report before it.

The counsel appearing for UP asked the bench as to whether the state or Delhi Police would conduct further investigation in the matter.

"Let Delhi Police file a compliance report and then we will consider the question of who will conduct further investigation," the bench said, adding the Delhi Police will do what is required as per the law.

The bench asked Delhi Police to take follow-up steps and ensure that relevant evidence, including medical reports, if any, are placed before the court along with the compliance report.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on September 7. While hearing the matter on Wednesday, the bench had observed that it is ''a very sensitive matter'' and every minute is "precious". The mother, who works as a domestic help in Delhi, claimed in her petition that her daughter is believed to have been kidnapped from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh by a man when her family members had gone there to attend a marriage ceremony. An FIR was registered in the case at Gorakhpur.

The top court had directed the UP Police to forthwith share the entire investigation record with the in-charge of Malviya Nagar Police Station here by Thursday. It had made clear that its direction is ''not absolving'' the UP police officers from continuing the investigation in the matter in coordination with Delhi Police and to extend full cooperation as and when required.

The counsel representing Uttar Pradesh had earlier told the bench that police be given two more weeks as the case involves investigation in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and they have also received information that the girl might be in West Bengal.

In her petition, the girl's mother has sought directions for investigating the disappearance and kidnapping of her daughter and take appropriate action against those who may be found involved in this.

The habeas corpus petition, seeking to produce the girl before the court, has alleged that despite an FIR being lodged at Gorakhpur and an attempt being made to make a complaint with the Delhi Police, no action has been taken to trace the minor.

It said the man, who is suspected to have kidnapped the girl, was constantly luring and coaxing her to accompany him.

The mother claimed after an FIR was registered in Gorakhpur, she returned to Delhi and approached a police station where she had complained regarding the man on a previous occasion but the police refused to register or take steps for recording her complaint about the kidnapping of her daughter because a prior FIR has already been lodged in Uttar Pradesh.

