Two injured as DTC bus hits scooter in west Delhi's Hari Nagar

Two persons were injured after a DTC bus hit a scooter in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The bus driver, Mangal Shain Dheeren, has been arrested on the charge of rash and negligent driving, they said.

Of the two injured in the incident on Thursday, Dinesh (32), a resident of Nihal Vihar, is undergoing treatment in DDU Hospital, while the other Ranjati is being treated at Mata Chaanan Devi Hospital, they said.

On the statement of Dinesh, a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered, a police officer said.

