NIA files charge sheet against Waze, others in Antilia bomb scare-Hiran murder case
The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed a charge sheet against dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and other accused in Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.The central probe agency filed the charge sheet before a court here.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and other accused in Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.
The central probe agency filed the charge sheet before a court here. Besides Waze, former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma and a few other former police personnel are also accused in the case.
The agency filed the charge sheet two days before the end of the 30-day extension granted to it by the court last month to complete the process, a defence lawyer said.
The case relates to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 this year. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four pickpockets held by Thane Police, cellphones, cash seized
Maha: Missing Thane jeweller's body found in creek with hands, legs tied
Police constable booked for molesting minor girl in Thane
Thane Shiv Sena leader injured in attack
COVID-19: Special vaccination camp for staff of Thane schools from Aug 27