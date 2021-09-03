Maha: 17-year-old girl gang-raped in Nagpur; kin among three held

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

The Mankapur police on Thursday registered an offence against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

According to the police, one of the accused is a distant relative of the victim, who is a Class 12 student, and he had been sexually exploiting her for over a year.

A few days ago, the accused related to her allegedly took the victim to a farmhouse in the Waki area of Nagpur, where two other men joined them, the official said.

The trio forced the teenager to consume alcohol and later raped her and shot videos of her, he said.

They also threatened to make the videos viral on social media if she informed anyone about the incident, the official said.

The girl subsequently told her family about the ordeal and a complaint was lodged with the police and the accused were arrested, he said.

