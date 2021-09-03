Left Menu

Ganga water should be drinkable if clean: Govindacharya

Govindacharya, who embarked on his 18-day Yamuna yatra from August 28, completed his Ganga yatra from Ram Tapasthali to Gangasagar in October last year. This is part of the plan, he said.Govindacharya said he embarked on a journey along the three rivers to draw peoples attention towards their condition.Nature creates the geography, not human.

A visual of river Ganga. Image Credit: ANI
Former RSS ideologue and BJP leader K N Govindacharya on Friday said people should be able to drink Ganga water collected from anywhere and that should be the yardstick to determine whether the river water is clean.

Addressing a press conference, he said there was also a need to ensure ''environmental flow'' of the Ganga. Govindacharya, who embarked on his 18-day 'Yamuna yatra' from August 28, completed his 'Ganga yatra' from Ram Tapasthali to Gangasagar in October last year. He also undertook a 29-day journey along the river Narmada from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh last year. ''There is still much more left to be done. Ganga water should be drinkable from anywhere it is collected. This should be the yardstick to determine whether the river is clean or not,'' he said when asked if he found Ganga water clean during his journey. He said he will come out with a detailed report on Ganga, Narmada, and Yamuna after competing his 'Yamuna Yatra' at Prayag in Allahabad on September 15.

''This needs to be properly documented. This is part of the plan,'' he said.

Govindacharya said he embarked on a journey along the three rivers to draw people's attention towards their condition.

''Nature creates the geography, not human. Everything has been destroyed. The condition of rivers has become a common concern. After the completion of Yamuna Yatra, a report on all three 'yatras' will be compiled. Then, we have a plan to raise the issues with the government and people that concern them,'' he said.

