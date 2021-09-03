Hawker attack: Maha CM assures injured civic official of strict action against accused

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday spoke to the senior civic official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), who was injured in an attack by a street hawker, and assured her that strict action will be taken against the accused. The chief minister had a telephonic conversation with assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple, who lost three of her fingers and sustained head injuries when a street vendor stabbed her with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive earlier this week.

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma were present for the conversation, during which Thackeray wished the injured official a speedy recovery and assured of stringent punishment against the accused.

The chief minister also asked the civic commissioner about the anti-encroachment drive against street vendors and hawkers and directed him to intensify the same. The attack on the civic official has caused outrage and invited condemnation from political parties and various sections.

