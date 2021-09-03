LUNCH SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test between India and England.

Board India 1st Innings 191 England 1st Innings Rory Burns b Bumrah 5 Haseeb Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0 Dawid Malan c Rohit b Umesh 31 Joe Root b Umesh 21 Craig Overton c Kohli b Umesh 1 Ollie Pope batting 38 Jonny Bairstow batting 34 Extras (b-1, lb-4, nb-4) 9 Total (For 5 wkts, 42 Overs) 139 Fall of Wickets: 1-5, 2-6, 3-52, 4-53, 5-62.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 13-2-49-3, Jasprit Bumrah 13-5-27-2, Shardul Thakur 8-1-30-0, Mohammed Siraj 5-2-24-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-4-0.

