Two men from Odisha held with ganja worth Rs 3.50 lakh in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:15 IST
Two persons from Odisha were arrested and ganja worth Rs 3.50 lakh was seized from them in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were coming to the city with ganja, police laid a trap near Thane railway station and nabbed the duo on Wednesday, the police said in a release.

The police seized 35 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.50 lakh from them, the release said.

The two, Ramesh Badoi and Deepak Jena (both aged 22), are residents of the Ganjam district of Odisha, and had brought the cannabis from their home state, the police said.

An offense was registered against the duo under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) at the Thane Nagar police station.

They were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till September 6, the release added.

