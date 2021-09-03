Maha: Fisherman rescued from boat stranded off Vasai coast

A fisherman was on Friday rescued from a boat, which had hit rocks and remained stranded off Vasai coast in Maharashtra's Palghar district for the last 24 hours, police said.

The coast guard had spotted a boat - mini barge - near Bhuigaon of Vasai coast on Thursday afternoon, an official said. The boat from Uttan was stranded, after its rope allegedly broke, and it hit rocks and drifted away to Bhuigaon, he said. A fisherman identified as Rafique Shaikh, who was stranded on the boat, was rescued with the help of a chopper, the official said, adding that the boat was still mid sea and efforts are on to salvage it. Teams from the Coast Guard, local police and maritime board were involved in the operation.

