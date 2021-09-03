Left Menu

Facilitate approvals, clearances for timely implementation of New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project: Delhi LG to officials

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised the officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police and other concerned departments to make adequate provision for vertical greens, recycling of wastewater and facilitate approvals and clearances for timely implementation of the redevelopment project of the New Delhi Railway Station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:53 IST
Facilitate approvals, clearances for timely implementation of New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project: Delhi LG to officials
Delhi LG Anil Baijal chairs 5th meeting of Apex Committee to oversee, facilitate redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station, on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised the officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police and other concerned departments to make adequate provision for vertical greens, recycling of wastewater and facilitate approvals and clearances for timely implementation of the redevelopment project of the New Delhi Railway Station. Baijal's instructions came at the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee, chaired by him here today to oversee and facilitate redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station.

Informing about the meeting and sharing other details of the same, the Delhi LG in a tweet said, "Chaired the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the "Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station" under the TOD policy. The meeting was attended by CEO NITI Aayog, Chief Secretary Delhi, VC DDA, VC RLDA and senior officers of stakeholder organisations." In another tweet, he further said, "Status of the project including the grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of Influence Zone Plans (IZP) was reviewed. While appreciating the progress made so far advised the officials to make adequate provision for vertical greens, recycling of wastewater."

"For non-potable purposes, besides ensuring seamless intermodal mobility and pedestrian-friendly pathways.The DDA, Delhi Police and other concerned Departments were advised to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances as required for timely implementation of the project," he added. (ANI)

