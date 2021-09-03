Mangaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Following are prices of areca and coconut.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 48,000 to Rs 51,000 model Rs 50,000 New Supari: Rs 41,000 to Rs 46,000 model Rs 44,500 Koka: Rs 33,000 to Rs 38,000 model Rs 36,000 Coconut [per 1,000]: 1st quality: Rs 20,000 to Rs 28,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty: Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 16,000.

