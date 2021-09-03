Adhir writes to West Bengal CM, claims Cong workers attacked by TMC activists

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagging incidents of alleged attack on his party workers in Murshidabad district by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a letter to the CM on Thursday, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that members of the Mamata Banerjee-led party unleashed violence on Congress workers in Raninagar area, with the police witnessing the episode and not taking any action.

Seeking the CM’s intervention in the matter, Chowdhury said, ''Please take steps to stem the deteriorating law and order situation in the particular area and ensure justice for the victims (sic).'' ''Under this precarious situation which has been prevailing over that area, it calls for immediate administrative action against those miscreants,'' he added.

A police officer, when approached, said houses of three Congress workers were vandalised and their property looted during clash between two groups at Raninagar on September 2. Denying that the TMC had any role to play in the incident, the party's district leader, Saoni Singha Roy, said the clash was a fallout of infighting in the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)