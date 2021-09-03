Left Menu

WB post-poll violence: CBI arrests one in Sova Rani Mondal murder case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested one Ratan Haldar in connection with the alleged murder of Sova Rani Mondal during the alleged post-poll violence in Jagaddal constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas earlier this year.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested one Ratan Haldar in connection with the alleged murder of Sova Rani Mondal during the alleged post-poll violence in Jagaddal constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas earlier this year. On May 2, the house of Kamal Mondal, a booth president of BJP in Jagaddal Constituency, was allegedly attacked by the TMC workers at his house, in which his mother Sova Rani Mondal allegedly succumbed to injuries.

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the West Bengal assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, also visited affected areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

