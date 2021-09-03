Left Menu

Maha land purchase case: Bail plea of Khadse's son-in-law rejected

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:19 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of Girish Chaudhary, the son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, in a case connected to the 2016 purchase of government land in Pune.

In his bail plea, Chaudhary, through his lawyer Mohan Tekavde, said he had been made a scapegoat in the case and that the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act did not apply as he had not siphoned off any amount.

Chauhary was denied bail by Special Judge MG Deshpande.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case, filed its charge sheet against Chaudhary and other accused in the case.

The ED has alleged that Chaudhary and Khadse had purchased government land in Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual cost as per the valuation provided by the sub-registrar was Rs 31.01 crore.

The ED had said it appeared that Khadse, who was state revenue minister at the time of the purchase, had misused his official position to facilitate the transaction.

