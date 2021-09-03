Left Menu

Odisha man dies as rod thrown by brother amid fight pierces his neck

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:19 IST
Odisha man dies as rod thrown by brother amid fight pierces his neck
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his elder brother over a domestic quarrel in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Friday.

Ashis Behera, 30, returned home at Jaypur village in Jajpur Sadar police station area in an inebriated state on Wednesday afternoon, a police officer said.

He picked up a fight with his wife over a petty issue and then thrashed her, following which his father, uncle and younger brother confronted him, according to police.

They tied him to a tree in front of their house and when Ashis was trying to flee after unfastening the rope, his brother Rajesh threw an iron rod at him that pierced his neck, the officer said.

The critically-injured Asish was rushed to the district hospital and shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated on Wednesday night, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Rajesh fled from the spot after the incident, Jajpur Sadar police station inspector Banshidhar Behera said.

A case was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed on Thursday night and Binod Behari, their father, was detained, the officer said.

A search is on to nab Rajesh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021