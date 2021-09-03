7 arrested at farmers' protest in Noida; Cong alleges police attempt to prevent demo

Seven people who were part of a farmers' protest were arrested and over 60 briefly detained here for allegedly violating restrictions imposed under CrPC section 144 on Friday, police said, even as Congress workers alleged "illegal detention" of their colleagues.

Congress workers also staged a protest at the city magistrate's office in the morning, demanding the release of their leaders, including Anil Yadav, state youth wing president Omvir Yadav and party's farmer wing president Gautam Awana.

The Congress workers and leaders have been part of an ongoing farmers' protest in Noida under which villagers have been demanding resolution of their various demands, including increased compensation against their land acquired by the local authority.

"Seven people were arrested today and sent to jail after they were found to be violating the restrictions placed under CrPC section 144. These seven people were repeat offenders. Another 65 people were briefly detained," a senior police officer told PTI.

On the allegation that police were trying to prevent Congress workers from protesting for the rights of farmers, the officer said, "The police action was based on merit and not biased over political affiliations of protestors." Congress' Pankhuri Pathak alleged the police action was "illegal" as no FIR has been lodged in the case.

"The detentions and arrests were made a day before the protests which started two days ago and police went around villages to arrest prominent Congress leaders in Noida to prevent the farmers' protest from happening," she claimed.

"There has been no FIR or any official statement from the administration as well over the issue. The lawyers have not been allowed to meet the people detained by the police. It's an illegal arrest," she told PTI.

The district Bar association also handed over a memorandum to the local administration, dubbing the arrests of protestors "illegal and unconstitutional".

The police had on Tuesday extended the restrictions under CrPC section 144 till September 30, citing law and order reasons in the wake of upcoming festivals and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

