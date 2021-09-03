Kerala HC asks DGP for report on steps taken to implement ban on Nokku Kooli

Left Menu

The Kerala High Court asked the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) for a report regarding the steps taken to implement the ban on 'Nokku Kooli' (Gawking Wage) by labour unions.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala High Court asked the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) for a report regarding the steps taken to implement the ban on 'Nokku Kooli' (Gawking Wage) by labour unions. A single Bench of the Court criticised the state government that 'Nokku Kooli' has tarnished the image of the State.

The court observed that the Government order against Nokku Kooli has not been effectively implemented by the competent authorities. Court also directed the Government pleader to obtain necessary information from the DGP on why this order has not been implemented, if it has not been, then the steps taken by the Police authorities at various levels to do so.

Court also noted that the complaints relating to this have been coming before it on a regular basis. The Court also said, "The right of labourers must be protected through legal means. Nokku Kooli has been banned in the state but there is no shortage of complaints about it." This Court's remarks came while hearing a petition seeking police protection against Nokku Kooli. The petition was filed by Sundareshan, a native of Kollam.

The petition stated, "I wanted to construct a hotel building on my property. However, some of the leaders of the CITU (labour organisation of CPIM) and the INTUC (labour organisation of Congress) obstructed my workers from carrying out construction. This was because earlier I refused to give Nokku Kooli to these unions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

