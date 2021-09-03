Man held in Latur for thefts; 2 motorcycles, 5 phones seized

One person was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday and stolen property comprising two motorcycles and five mobile phones cumulatively worth Rs 1.36 lakh were allegedly recovered from him, police said.

An official identified the accused as Mahadev Khadap (27) and said he was held from Renapur area.

Gandhi Chowk police is probing the case further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)