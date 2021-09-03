Sexual assault of minor girl: Delhi Police files charge sheet

The Delhi Police on Friday filed a charge sheet before a court here in the case of alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl by a man in east Delhi last month, officials said.

The 187-page charge sheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Hasan Anjar who put the matter for further hearing on September 10, they said.

''The charge sheet has been filed in the court on Friday within three weeks of the registration of the case. The accused had been arrested within hours and is currently in judicial custody,'' said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 11.

The girl was playing outside when she was allegedly lured by 34-year-old man on the pretext of getting her sweets. He then took her to an isolated room near her house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident, according to the police.

After returning home, the girl did not disclose anything to her parents immediately but later, she narrated her ordeal to them following which the victim's parents informed the police, a senior officer had earlier said.

A case was registered at the Mayur Vihar Police Station under section 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and SC/ST Act, police said.

The accused, who lived in the victim''s neighbourhood, was arrested the same day, according to the police.

An investigating officer said, ''The medical examination of the victim confirmed she was sexually assaulted. Biological samples were also collected from the spot and several CCTVs in and around the adjoining areas of the scene of crime were scanned and in one such footage, the accused was spotted approaching the minor girl on the day of the incident.'' ''We have strong evidence against the accused including the witness accounts that prove that the he is involved in the sexual assault case,'' he added.

In a statement, Biswal said, ''In pursuance to the zero tolerance policy of the prime minister and the government of India to crimes against women and commitment towards expeditious investigation and trial of heinous crimes against women...and on the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the investigation be completed speedily and charge sheet be filed within 30 days so that the victim family gets justice, the Ministry of Home Affairs had conducted a high-level review in which Delhi Police had committed to file the charge sheet within 30 days of registration of the case.'' ''The speedy investigation and filing of charge sheet in record time in the instant case is a reiteration of Delhi Police''s professionalism and commitment towards the zero tolerance policy,'' he said in the statement.

The case was transferred from Mayur Vihar Police Station to Delhi Police''s Crime Branch on August 14 and assigned to ACP Arvind Kumar for speedy investigation under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Manoj C, the statement said.

''During investigation, all evidences, including technical, were analysed and brought on record. Senior officers supervised the investigation on a day-to-day basis. In view of the sensitivity of the case, the charge sheet has been submitted within 21 days against the accused who is currently lodged in judicial custody,'' Biswal said in the statement.

