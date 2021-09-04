Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to reconsider National Monetization Pipeline

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) and urged him to reconsider the move of privatisation as it would transfer valuable state assets to the control of a few groups. In the letter to PM Modi Stalin wrote, "The Union Government could take privatization decisions only after consulting the State governments as well as those connected with the Public Sector Undertakings."

"Public Sector Undertaking is an asset of people and many of them play a key role in sustaining India as an industrialised and self-reliant country. Not only States, but people had also given lands for establishing these PSUs. So, they have rights over these PSUs," he wrote further. "Whatever be the name given to the privatisation move by Union Government, this move would only make way for these invaluable public assets going under the control of corporate houses or to a few groups," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. (ANI)

