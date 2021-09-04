Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to reconsider National Monetization Pipeline

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) and urged him to reconsider the move of privatisation as it would transfer valuable state assets to the control of a few groups.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 05:09 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to reconsider National Monetization Pipeline
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) and urged him to reconsider the move of privatisation as it would transfer valuable state assets to the control of a few groups. In the letter to PM Modi Stalin wrote, "The Union Government could take privatization decisions only after consulting the State governments as well as those connected with the Public Sector Undertakings."

"Public Sector Undertaking is an asset of people and many of them play a key role in sustaining India as an industrialised and self-reliant country. Not only States, but people had also given lands for establishing these PSUs. So, they have rights over these PSUs," he wrote further. "Whatever be the name given to the privatisation move by Union Government, this move would only make way for these invaluable public assets going under the control of corporate houses or to a few groups," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021