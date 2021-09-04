Left Menu

Himachal police recovers 3.244 kg charas in Kullu, two held

Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two people and recovered around 3.244-kilogram charas from their possession on Friday.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2021 07:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 07:04 IST
Himachal police recover 3.244 kg charas during surprise checking, arrests 2. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to a statement issued by the police, "The drug trade is being attacked from time to time by the Special Investigation Branch in District Kullu and strict action is being taken under the Narcotic Substances Act. As per the instructions of the Director-General of Police and under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police, the team of the Special Investigation Branch is continuously raiding at different places, making blockades and arresting the accused."

"This time a surprise blockade was carried out in the Bhalyani (Lag Valley) area by the Special Investigation Branch in the evening. During the blockade, a vehicle was stopped for checking in which 3.244-kilograms of charas has been recovered and two accused have been arrested. Their remand will be obtained by presenting them in court tomorrow," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

