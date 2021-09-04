Left Menu

Lucknow jail museum depicts journey of prisons

In a first, a Jail Museum set up in 2018 in the state capital Lucknow depicts the journey of prisons since the 18th century.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:23 IST
Lucknow jail museum depicts journey of prisons
Jail Museum. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, a Jail Museum set up in 2018 in the state capital Lucknow depicts the journey of prisons since the 18th century. "From manuscripts, letters of freedom fighters, handcuffs to prisoners' utensils, and a lot more is on display here", said Anand Kumar, Director General, Uttar Pradesh Prisons Head Quarter, Lucknow.

"The jails are here in the state from the 18th century and UP is the only state where a jail museum has been set up. We have tried to maintain the history of our heritage from the 18th century to date. It takes visitors back in time and acquaints them with history," Kumar told to ANI. Entrance is free and many students from educational institutions visit the museum from time to time along with other visitors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

