1,621 people killed in lightning strikes in Odisha in last 4 years

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government said that 1,621 people were killed due to lightning strikes in the state in the last four years.

In a written reply to the assembly, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi said on Friday the deaths happened since 2017-18 and the next of the kin of the deceased persons were paid compensation of up to Rs 4 lakh.

Mayurbhanj district recorded the maximum lightning deaths at 161, followed by Ganjam (123), Keonjhar (119) and Balasore (109).

Seventy-three persons were injured in lightning strikes in the last four years. Most of the injuries were reported from the Malkangiri district where 12 people were wounded, Marandi said.

On the measures taken to prevent deaths due to lightning strikes, the minister said the government has signed an agreement with Earth Networks.

Eight lightning detection sensors have been set up in Keonjhar, Bolangir, Berhampur, Jeypore, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar and Panikoili so that people could be warned, he said.

These sensors have the capability of predicting lightning strikes within a range of 200–250 km, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

