Delhi police busts fake visa racket, arrests 7

The Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket and arrested seven people, said a press release on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket and arrested seven people, said a press release on Saturday. The police arrested four passengers for allegedly possessing fake visas and three travel agents for issuing them, as per the press release.

The passengers have been identified as Vaseem, Mohammad Usman, Mohammad Tanveer and Salman, all from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The press release said the passengers boarded a flight for Armenia from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 24. On reaching Armenia, they were deported to India for possessing fake visas.

Upon interrogation of the passengers, the police found that they had paid Rs 1.50 lakh each to travel agent Saif Bari (28), a resident of New Delhi. Bari was questioned by the Delhi Police and he confessed that he had issued the fake visas with the help of Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.

On questioning, Kumar said that he along with one Mehboob Khan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had made the visas. Khan, who is the mastermind of this fake visa racket, was arrested by the Delhi police on August 30.

The officials have sent the visa papers to the authority concerned for verification, said the police. The police said that in the last two years, they have arrested 99 agents on charges of forging visas. Of the 99, 55 were arrested in 2020, while 44 were arrested in 2021. (ANI)

