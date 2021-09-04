Left Menu

Justice Kausik Chanda to take oath as Calcutta HC judge

The acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal will administer the oath to newly appointed judge Justice Kausik Chanda before he enters upon his office.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal will administer the oath to newly appointed judge Justice Kausik Chanda before he enters upon his office. "By virtue of the power vested in me by Article 219 of the Constitution of India, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, State of West Bengal, do hereby appoint Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice (Acting), Calcutta High Court, before whom Justice Kausik Chanda, shall make and subscribe, an oath or affirmation, according to the form set out in Schedule III of the Constitution of India. before he enters upon his Office of the Judge of the Calcutta High Court," reads the Governor's order.

Justice Kausik Chanda, the Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as per a release from the Ministry of Law and Justice. The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India.

"Vide Notification of even number dated 03.09.2021, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Kausik Chanda, Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court, to be a Judge of the Calcutta High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the press release said on Friday. (ANI)

