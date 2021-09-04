Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh seized in Odisha, 3 held

Brown sugar worth around Rs 2 lakh was seized in Odishas Balasore town on Saturday and three persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided a house in Aradbazar area and apprehended the woman, an officer said.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:40 IST
Brown sugar worth around Rs 2 lakh was seized in Odisha's Balasore town on Saturday and three persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided a house in Aradbazar area and apprehended the woman, an officer said. The market value of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh, the officer of Sahadevkhunta Police Station said. Based on the inputs given by the suspected woman drug peddler during interrogation, two more persons were also arrested, he added.

