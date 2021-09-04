Left Menu

Nepal army delegation visits Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General of Military Training and Doctrine of Nepal Army visited the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun on Friday along with a high-level delegation comprising nine members from different Military Establishments of the Nepalese Army.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:35 IST
Nepal army delegation visits Indian Military Academy in Dehradun
Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General of Military Training and Doctrine of Nepal Army (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General of Military Training and Doctrine of Nepal Army visited the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun on Friday along with a high-level delegation comprising nine members from different Military Establishments of the Nepalese Army. According to IMA, the visiting delegation was briefed in detail on the training regime being followed at the Indian Military Academy including aspects of representation from Friendly Foreign Countries. This was followed by a brief orientation and windshield tour of the IMA Campus and the training facilities therein.

"The delegation appreciated the ongoing transformation distinctly visible at the extremely prestigious Indian Military Academy and also commended the training staff for maintaining such stellar training standards," stated in the release. The Nepal Army General also interacted with the Nepalese Gentleman Cadets undergoing pre-commission training at IMA. He conveyed his deep appreciation of our ever-strengthening defence cooperation and recognised the contribution of military training as a core component of ongoing bilateral exchanges.

148 Nepal GCs have been trained at IMA to date and have excelled in their Army. It is a matter of pride for both the Indian and Nepal Army that two of them namely General Rookmangud Katawal and General Chhatra Man Singh Gurung, from the batch of 1969 and 1973 respectively, rose to the rank of Chief of Army Staff in Nepal Army. The IMA has also hosted the Nepal Army Chiefs in the recent past as Reviewing Officers for the Passing Out Parades.

"In a solemn ceremony at the IMA War Memorial, Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, DGMT and Nepal Army, laid a wreath in remembrance of supreme sacrifice by the brave alumni of Academy, whose acts of bravery continue to inspire our Warrior Leaders. Such bilateral exchanges will further contribute towards the strong ties that both our friendly nation's treasure," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021