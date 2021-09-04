Left Menu

5 of gang get 10 years in jail for double murder

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:15 IST
5 of gang get 10 years in jail for double murder
A special court Saturday convicted five members of a gang and sentenced them to ten years’ imprisonment in a double murder case.

Judge Radhey Shyam also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Satish, Dharmendra, Satbir, Sandeep and Sanjiv after holding them guilty under the Gangster Act.

According to prosecution officer Sandeep Singh, the gang shot dead two brothers – Vinod Kumar and Pramod – when they were on way to a court hearing in February 2015.

