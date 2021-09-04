Left Menu

Delhi: Highly decomposed body of woman found

A highly decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was found inside a house in central Delhis Chandani Mahal area, police said on Saturday. The body of the woman was found lying on a bed in a decomposed state. The police said the body was highly decomposed and there were some injury marks on her head.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:24 IST
A highly decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was found inside a house in central Delhi's Chandani Mahal area, police said on Saturday. The police reached the spot after people on Friday complained about foul smell coming from the house, according to officials. The body of the woman was found lying on a bed in a decomposed state. The deceased was later identified as Mumtaz. She lived alone and was stated to be a widow, police said. The crime team was called to the spot. CCTV camera footages are being analysed. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, the police said. The police said the body was highly decomposed and there were some injury marks on her head. The postmortem report will ascertain the exact cause of death, they added.

